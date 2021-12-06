Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 16,590 new cases, 127 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases after the state health department reported another 16,590 cases and 17 deaths Monday, averaging just over 5,530 cases per day over the past three days.

State totals now sit at 1,353,156 cases and 24,494 deaths since the pandemic began.

Testing has increased to an average of about 50,000 diagnostic tests, with the positivity rate being 20% as of Dec. 3.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. Monday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases is currently 4,356.

Ingham County reports 33,010 cases and 501 deaths.

Jackson County reports 23,858 cases and 372 deaths.

Clinton County reports 8,997 cases and 127 deaths.

Eaton County reports 14,270 cases and 273 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 9,575 cases and 147 deaths.

Hillsdale County reports 6,936 cases and 146 deaths.

Ionia County reports 10,915 cases and 117 deaths.

