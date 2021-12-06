‘Boots on playground’ initiative bringing warm boots to Mid-Michigan children in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Footprints of Michigan is providing winter boots for children in need throughout Mid-Michigan with its “Boots on the Playground” initiative.

Their first stop is Willow Elementary School in Lansing, where Geronimo Lerma III, Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan, says they are looking to provide around 160 pairs of new winter boots for the students of Willow Elementary.

“We strongly believe that all students should go to school with warm happy feet, because of the generous donations from the community we are able to provide winter boots for the children here at Willow,” Lerma said. ”This event will be held on Dec. 6 at Willow Elementary School.”

Willow Elementary School is located at 1012 W. Willow St. Lansing, MI 48915. The event starts at 2:30 p.m.

