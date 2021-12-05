Advertisement

More Michigan firefighters with cancer eligible for benefits

Under the law, an application for benefits from the state’s First Responder Presumed Coverage...
Under the law, an application for benefits from the state’s First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund suspends the employee’s workers’ compensation claim against his or her employer. (Source: WILX)(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A new Michigan law makes more firefighters with cancer eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

Many firefighters in active service already qualify for wage loss and medical benefits if they get certain types of cancer presumed to have been caused by hazards on the job. Legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this past week extends eligibility to forest fire officers and fire/crash officers at military airfields.

Under the law, an application for benefits from the state’s First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund suspends the employee’s workers’ compensation claim against his or her employer.

Jeff Roberts, president of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, said many people may not realize the health effects that can occur years later due to exposure to contaminants and carcinogens from fighting fires and rescuing people. He thanked lawmakers and the governor for expanding eligibility for the fund.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Sue Allor of Wolverine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL Suspends Seveal Players
Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley
Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter plead not guilty, bond set at combined $1M
Wanted posted for Jennifer and James Crumbley.
US Marshals offer $10k reward for information regarding Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shooting

Latest News

The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier...
Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver...
No. 2 Michigan takes Big Ten in rout, makes playoff pitch
Another Look On Saint Nick
Another Look On Saint Nick
Michigan State's Malik Hall, center, and Toledo's JT Shumate, left, and Kooper Jacobi fight for...
No. 22 Michigan State builds big lead, tops Toledo 81-68