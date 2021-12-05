Kids see themselves in Santa at meet and greet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A non-profit organization, Willow Tree Family Center, hosted a meet and greet with Santa where kids got the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas, win prizes, and play games. But this event was special in more ways than one, an African American Santa who speaks English and Spanish. Just as jolly, but helps kids see themselves represented in the holiday.

“I never saw a black Santa when I was growing up. It would’ve been cool! I would’ve been like oh my goodness! I grew up in a time where you didn’t see a lot of dolls or people that look like you so we thought oh we’re just not important in this country,” said parent and Director of Equity and Inclusion, Claretta Ducket Freeman. “I think it’s important so that kids know that Santa could look like them and they can feel like they can be important people.”

Freeman says that events like this mean the world to her as she didn’t see herself in Santa as she grew up and she wants her kids to have a different experience.

“I feel very good about what I’m seeing as compared to when I was growing up. You have Barbie’s of different shapes and shades and hair textures. I think that that’s awesome because when I was a kid they had a black Barbie but she had bone straight hair and now they have black Barbie and she has nappy hair like me and I think that’s cool,” said Freeman.

She says her kids look forward to it every year.

“My son came in today singing “black Santa black Santa” and I was like why is he doing that? I guess maybe he just heard us talking and he was excited,” said Freeman.

Kids tell News 10 last year they mailed their letters to Santa, but this year they got a chance to meet the jolly man in person.

“It’s exciting! Covid was so crazy and I was like Christmas is finally going to be normal again,” said Gwenevere who met Santa.

Santa says if you didn’t get a chance to meet him you can send him a letter at any of his mailboxes around town. You can send a letter to Santa at the Delhi Township Community Center. You can also drop off a letter at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and North Jackson Street in downtown Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.