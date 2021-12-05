Former Owosso Public Schools student arrested for threatening school

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A juvenile is behind bars after threatening Owosso Public Schools.

According to the Owosso Police Department, the department received multiple calls and reports of threats made towards Owosso Public Schools via social media Saturday morning.

Police say they conducted several interviews from witnesses as well as the suspect. Police arrested the suspect after the interviews and he was lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Investigators say the suspect is a former student at Owosso Public Schools who now lives in Saginaw County.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office for review.

Police urge that if you are aware of any threat, contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580 or OK2Say, an online confidential reporting tool.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.