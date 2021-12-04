US Marshals offer $10k reward for information regarding Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Marshals announced Friday evening that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of James and Jennifer Crumbley.

US Marshals announce reward, release wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Michigan) shooter pic.twitter.com/CbtWwdTHuj — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 4, 2021

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley were named in warrants issued Friday charging them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

An attorney for the parents charged in connection with the Oxford High School shooting said Friday afternoon that the suspects will return to the area to be arraigned. As of Friday night, that have not returned.

Once the Oakland County Prosecutor had issued the warrants Friday, Sheriff’s Detectives moved to arrest the couple.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said following the unsuccessful attempts to contact the parents. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

The United States Marshals tweeted Friday evening that it was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of Jennifer and James Crumbley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Authorities believe the Crumbleys are driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos with the license plate DQG5203

A Kia Seltos similar to the vehicle authorities believe the Crumbleys may be driving. (WILX 2021)

