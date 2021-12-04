Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter in custody, sources say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter are in custody, according to WDIV.

Late Friday, police located the vehicle belonging to the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter late and a search was underway in Detroit. The vehicle is a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

According to sources, they were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a search on Detroit’s east side.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley were named in warrants issued Friday charging them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

An attorney for the parents charged in connection with the Oxford High School shooting said Friday afternoon that the suspects will return to the area to be arraigned.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said following the unsuccessful attempts to contact the parents. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

The United States Marshals tweeted Friday evening that it was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of Jennifer and James Crumbley.

