Advertisement

Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter in custody, sources say

Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley
Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter are in custody, according to WDIV.

Late Friday, police located the vehicle belonging to the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter late and a search was underway in Detroit. The vehicle is a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

According to sources, they were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a search on Detroit’s east side.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley were named in warrants issued Friday charging them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

Related: Can a Michigan parent be held responsible in gun violence?

An attorney for the parents charged in connection with the Oxford High School shooting said Friday afternoon that the suspects will return to the area to be arraigned.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said following the unsuccessful attempts to contact the parents. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

The United States Marshals tweeted Friday evening that it was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of Jennifer and James Crumbley.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Wanted posted for Jennifer and James Crumbley.
US Marshals offer $10k reward for information regarding Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
13-year-old in custody after threat made to Holt Jr. High School
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

Wanted posted for Jennifer and James Crumbley.
US Marshals offer $10k reward for information regarding Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents
Elsie couple lights up community with annual holiday display
Elsie couple lights up community with annual holiday display
Can a Michigan parent be held responsible in gun violence?
Elsie couple lights up community with annual holiday display
Elsie couple lights up community with annual holiday display