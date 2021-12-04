One dead, two injured in two car crash in Leroy Township after man fails to stop for stop sign

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead and two others are injured following a two car crash in Leroy Township Friday night.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, a 65-year-old Mason man was driving westbound on Howell Rd. near M52 when he failed to stop for a stop sign. His vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling northbound on M52, driven by a man and a woman from Bath.

Police say the Mason man died at the scene. The man and woman in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigative Team. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.