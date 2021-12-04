Advertisement

Northwest Mounties dominate over Jackson Vikings

They won 62-18
Jackson Northwest
Jackson Northwest(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest Mounties opened their season with a loss to Haslett.

Friday, they aimed to prove they were not a losing team with a 62-18 win over the Jackson Vikings.

Up next, the Mounties face Mason, while the Vikings will take on Battle Creek Lakeview.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley
US Marshals take on search for Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible

Latest News

Battle Creek Mason
Mason falls to Battle Creek Pennfield
Saginaw-Nouvel Fowler
Fowler pulls away from Saginaw-Nouvel in second half
Members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate late in the second half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs Missing Two Key Players
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton reacts as he talks to his team during the...
Neck Surgery For Key Blackhawks Player