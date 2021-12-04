Northwest Mounties dominate over Jackson Vikings

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest Mounties opened their season with a loss to Haslett.

Friday, they aimed to prove they were not a losing team with a 62-18 win over the Jackson Vikings.

Up next, the Mounties face Mason, while the Vikings will take on Battle Creek Lakeview.

