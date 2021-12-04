Advertisement

Mason falls to Battle Creek Pennfield

They led after the first quarter
Battle Creek Mason
Battle Creek Mason
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs Girls’ Basketball team led Battle Creek Pennfield after the first quarter, but the Panthers came out strong for the rest of the game, and won 48-38.

Up next, the Bulldogs play Jackson Northwest.

