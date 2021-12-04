Haslett Vikings dominate Okemos Chiefs

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Chiefs failed to score in the first quarter, and that made it that much harder from then on, as the Haslett Vikings won 48-13 on the road.

Up next, the Chiefs play Dewitt, and the Vikings play Grand Ledge.

