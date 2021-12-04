Fowler pulls away from Saginaw-Nouvel in second half
Fowler takes on Stockbridge next
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - After a close first half, the Fowler Eagles Girls’ basketball team pulled away from Saginaw-Nouvel at home to win 60-44.
The Eagles trailed after the first quarter, but took a lead on a big run in the second.
Fowler (1-0) takes on Stockbridge next.
