Fowler pulls away from Saginaw-Nouvel in second half

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - After a close first half, the Fowler Eagles Girls’ basketball team pulled away from Saginaw-Nouvel at home to win 60-44.

The Eagles trailed after the first quarter, but took a lead on a big run in the second.

Fowler (1-0) takes on Stockbridge next.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.