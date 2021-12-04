Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley
US Marshals take on search for Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Suspect’s parents resisted removing him from Oxford High School 3 hours before fatal shooting
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open
Vaccine
Henry Ford Health System doctors urge vaccinations as COVID cases surge