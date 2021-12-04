Elsie couple lights up community with annual holiday display

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’ve probably noticed more Christmas lights going up in your neighborhood.

If you live in Elsie, you certainly can’t miss one couple who goes all-out to spread cheer in their community.

You’d never think you’d have Mr. and Mrs. Claus living down the road, but after more than 40 years of setting up a drive-through light display in Elsie, Jill and Harry Huntoon deserve the title.

Jill Huntoon hand-paints every frosty decoration and Harry Huntoon is in charge of getting all the lights set up. They said it’s a community effort that the neighbors help out with.

The couple change the theme every year and this year, Frosty has the spotlight. The drive-through light show features nearly 60,000 lights.

The Huntoons said the effort is always worth it.

Every drive through the light show ends with home-made cookies.

If you’d like to see Huntoons’ light display, they are located on North Saint Clair Road in Elsie.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.