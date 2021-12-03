Advertisement

Webberville Community Schools to close Friday out of caution amid threats

‘Please know that our administration and local law enforcement take all potential threats VERY seriously’
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Webberville Community Schools announced Thursday night that the district will be closed Friday.

According to school officials, the districted worked with law enforcement to investigate concerns from students and parents Thursday. School officials said there was no imminent or specific threat to the school at that time.

However, Thursday night, the school district received additional reports of “concerning conversations and/or statements,” and the district decided to close Friday out of an abundance of caution.

