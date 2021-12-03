Webberville Community Schools to close Friday out of caution amid threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Webberville Community Schools announced Thursday night that the district will be closed Friday.

According to school officials, the districted worked with law enforcement to investigate concerns from students and parents Thursday. School officials said there was no imminent or specific threat to the school at that time.

However, Thursday night, the school district received additional reports of “concerning conversations and/or statements,” and the district decided to close Friday out of an abundance of caution.

