US Marshals take on search for Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An attorney for the parents charged in connection with the Oxford High School shooting said the suspects will return to the area to be arraigned.

Shannon Smith spoke after the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

In a text message, Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn’t say when they would appear in court.

Shortly after, the United States Marshals Service announced it was joining the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the parents.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were named in warrants issued Friday charging them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said an attorney for the couple contacted Detectives this morning, saying she represented them and would make arrangement for their arrest if charges were issued.

Once the Oakland County Prosecutor had issued the warrants Friday, Sheriff’s Detectives moved to arrest the couple. The attorney contacted Detectives again to say that she had made repeated attempts to reach the couple by phone that were unsuccessful.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said following the unsuccessful attempts to contact the parents. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

In the hours following Bouchard’s announcement, Smith said Jennifer and James Crumbley will return to be arraigned.

Friday evening, U.S. Marshals announced they have taken on the case of the search for Jennifer and James Crumbley.

The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Mich.) shooter. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 3, 2021

A Kia Seltos similar to the vehicle authorities believe the Crumbleys may be driving. (WILX 2021)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or by email at ocso@oakgov.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.