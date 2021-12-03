Advertisement

Trail Blazers Fire Executive

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, left, celebrates with center Jusuf Nurkic, right,...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, left, celebrates with center Jusuf Nurkic, right, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 29, 2021. The Blazers won 1115-95. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)(Steve Dykes | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, after an investigation into workplace conduct. The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim general manager. The team says Olshey violated its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.

