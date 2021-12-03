Teachers had concerns about Oxford High School shooter’s behavior, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities revealed Thursday that two teachers at Oxford High School allegedly reported “concerning behavior” from the 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven others the day before the shooting.

The teachers reportedly had two meetings with Ethan Crumbley, including one with his parents just hours before he allegedly opened fire inside the high school.

Related: 15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard declined to detail what the teacher’s concerns were and that law enforcement was not aware of the meetings until after the shooting.

More: Deer head, countdown clock, shooting pact -- Authorities blast ‘false information’ in Oxford High School shooting

Crumbley was moved from a juvenile detention facility to Oakland County Jail. He is accused of killing four students.

16-year-old Tate Myre

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

17-year-old Justin Shilling

Seven others were wounded during Tuesday’s shooting.

A 15-year-old who had been shot in the leg was discharged Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy was discharged Wednesday. He had been shot in the jaw and hand.

A 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the chest was initial in critical condition, but has improved. She is expected to survive.

A 14-year-old girl was initially in critical condition after being shot in the chest and neck. She has improved and is expected to survive.

A 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the hip was discharged Tuesday.

A 47-year-old teacher who had been shot in the shoulder was discharged Tuesday.

Crumbley was charged as an adult Wednesday with one charge of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or by email at ocso@oakgov.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.