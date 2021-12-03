Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Easton Whipple

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Easton Whipple.

Easton is a third grader at Woodworth Elementary School in Leslie. Easton is an all-around athlete. He plays summer baseball; first base, second base, outfield, catcher, and pitcher. He played flag football through second grade and this past fall played tackle football where he played center and linebacker for his team.

Also, Easton golfed in the summer and played soccer throughout the year. And Easton will be starting his first year of basketball. This kids loves sports! When Easton isn’t playing sports, he loves to go hunting, he excels in school and is an awesome big brother to a little sister.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

