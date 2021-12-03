Advertisement

Sparrow, nurses association reach tentative agreement

The agreement will not be final until voted on by the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital.
A photo of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing Michigan.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System and the Michigan Nurses Association’s Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital have reached a tentative agreement for a new 3-year contract, averting a possible strike. This agreement will not be final until voted on by the membership of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, a local of the Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA).

Highlights of the agreement include:

  • Significant wage increases over the life of the contract such that an average bedside nurse would see a 20% increase in wages over three years,
  • No increases in healthcare premiums over the course of the contract and no reduction in sick days for caregivers,
  • A return to the safe staffing process Sparrow had stopped following at the start of negotiations, and,
  • Contractually guaranteed access to appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We truly believe that this contract will make a difference for caregivers working at our hospital, for the patients we serve, and for our community as a whole,” said Katie Pontifex, a Sparrow nurse and president of PECSH-MNA. “We are really proud of the solidarity shown by caregivers in advocating for our patients and our community.”

Since Oct. 31, PECSH-MNA caregivers had been working without a contract. The agreement was reached unanimously and, if ratified, would take effect immediately.

“We want to thank the bargaining team from PECSH-MNA for negotiating on behalf of their members and we’re especially grateful to our caregivers for the exceptional care and dedication they provide our patients every day,” Sparrow said in a release. “Navigating the pandemic for the past 21 months has been challenging for everyone and our caregivers have responded with grace and compassion.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting
Construction to close US-127 ramp in Lansing
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for Brendan Santo continues, divers in Red Cedar

Latest News

Photographers from across the area are coming together this weekend to take free family...
Free portrait event returns to Lansing area
The University of Michigan Wolverines will wear a special patch on their jerseys during...
Wolverines supporting Wildcats: U of M will honor Oxford High School on Saturday
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 12/3/21
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats