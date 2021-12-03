Schools Rule: Online school gives Michigan brothers freedom to pursue Motocross dreams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most students meet their friends at the playground between classes, but two brothers at Lighthouse Connections Academy meet up on the track.

Aiden and Wyatt Canfield are both rising stars in the Motocross world, but before they put on their helmets, they have to finish their lessons.

Lighthouse Connections Academy is a tuition free online public school for Michigan students. The brothers started attending the school so they could balance school and motocross. They said attending school online makes it easier for them to pursue their dreams.

“I like that it gives me the freedom to do it at any time because I can do other things when I need to,” Aiden said.

Not only does online schooling give them freedom, it gives them the opportunity to clear their minds with something the brothers love between classes.

Their love for motocross runs in the family, and they said having time for their sport is important.

“When we had kids, we had to get them into it too and Aiden got really good really fast,” said Monica Canfield. “We asked him if he wanted to race and he was all about it.”

Both boys have become rising stars. Aiden holds four state championship titles and Wyatt said he has plans to walk in his brother’s footsteps. He picked up his first state championship trophy in November.

“It would be like brother versus brother racing,” Wyatt said.

But until then, the brothers keep chasing their dreams.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

