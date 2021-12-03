Advertisement

Schools Rule: Online school gives Michigan brothers freedom to pursue Motocross dreams

By Claudia Sella
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most students meet their friends at the playground between classes, but two brothers at Lighthouse Connections Academy meet up on the track.

Aiden and Wyatt Canfield are both rising stars in the Motocross world, but before they put on their helmets, they have to finish their lessons.

Lighthouse Connections Academy is a tuition free online public school for Michigan students. The brothers started attending the school so they could balance school and motocross. They said attending school online makes it easier for them to pursue their dreams.

“I like that it gives me the freedom to do it at any time because I can do other things when I need to,” Aiden said.

Not only does online schooling give them freedom, it gives them the opportunity to clear their minds with something the brothers love between classes.

Their love for motocross runs in the family, and they said having time for their sport is important.

“When we had kids, we had to get them into it too and Aiden got really good really fast,” said Monica Canfield. “We asked him if he wanted to race and he was all about it.”

Both boys have become rising stars. Aiden holds four state championship titles and Wyatt said he has plans to walk in his brother’s footsteps. He picked up his first state championship trophy in November.

“It would be like brother versus brother racing,” Wyatt said.

But until then, the brothers keep chasing their dreams.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible
Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

Latest News

Schools Rule: Mason culinary students cook Thanksgiving meal for more than 800 peers
Schools Rule!
Schools Rule: Wilson Talent Center students’ powerful gift
The stadium could soon be named after former coach and Korean War veteran Gilberto Sauceda.
Lansing Eastern High School football stadium could honor late coach with new name
The lost day might require an additional school day in June.
Waverly Community Schools to close Friday due to district-wide staff shortages