Neck Surgery For Key Blackhawks Player

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton reacts as he talks to his team during the...
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton reacts as he talks to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery. A person with knowledge of the situation says Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month. Team physician Michael Terry says the 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago.

