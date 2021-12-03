Neck Surgery For Key Blackhawks Player

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery. A person with knowledge of the situation says Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month. Team physician Michael Terry says the 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.