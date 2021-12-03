In My View: Detroit Tigers ready for next season but an MLB lockout is possible

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers say they can contend next season -- but can they play?

I figure this lockout is serious to the nth-degree. COVID wiped out most of one season and labor issues of the current day could wipe out some, if not much, of 2022.

Baseball can’t get out of its own way and just think, no major league baseball, no minor league baseball and that includes the Lansing Lugnuts next spring. Who knows how this will play out in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.