In My View: Detroit Tigers ready for next season but an MLB lockout is possible

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers say they can contend next season -- but can they play?

I figure this lockout is serious to the nth-degree. COVID wiped out most of one season and labor issues of the current day could wipe out some, if not much, of 2022.

Baseball can’t get out of its own way and just think, no major league baseball, no minor league baseball and that includes the Lansing Lugnuts next spring. Who knows how this will play out in my view.

