More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan saw a rise in school threats Thursday, causing multiple schools to go into lockdown or close.

Ingham County sheriff’s deputies were at Holt High School to investigate a threat Thursday. Authorities said there is no current threat to the school.

Following Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven people, copycat threats on social media caused several schools to close as a precaution.

Law enforcement and school officials are working together to find the best way to approach violence in the classroom.

At a press conference Thursday, Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard said the FBI and Secret Service are assisting in finding those responsible for the threats.

”If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you,” Bouchard said. “It is ridiculous you’re inflaming the fears and passion of parents, teachers and the community in the midst of a real tragedy.”

Bouchard said there were more than 60 schools in Michigan that were closed Thursday due to potential threats.

While the Lansing Public School District did not experience any threats, school board president Gabrielle Lawrence said the reality is that Tuesday’s tragic events could happen anywhere.

“To sacrifice the very lives of children and staff who walk the halls of our schools in order to protect a bastardized version on the Second Amendment is the height of selfishness and idiocy,” Lawrence said.

The Lansing School Board met to discuss things they could potentially do in hopes of avoiding a fatal incident in their schools.

“So we had discussion tonight about how to use some bond dollars to strengthen security in our buildings -- which is important, but let’s be honest -- if there’s a kid who wants to bring a gun into a building they’re going to find a way,” Lawrence said. “I don’t know what the solution is, but I know we’re paying attention to it.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said every threat will be thoroughly investigated and criminal charges will be filed against those responsible.

Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or by email at ocso@oakgov.com.

