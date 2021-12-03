Advertisement

Michigan Theatre of Jackson hosting watch party for Michigan-Iowa game

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Theatre of Jackson will host a watch party for the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

The theatre had a private event that was canceled and Executive Director Steven Tucker took the opportunity to open the doors to football fans.

“My son said ‘Dad, let’s give it a go.’”

The sheer size and impact of the audio and visual system are perfect for watching a Big Ten matchup. The screen is 34 feet by 24 feet, the largest in the area.

“With 36,000 watts of subwoofer power, it can be interesting,” said Steve. “The sound and the screen itself make it quite a remarkable experience. It does thunder in here. When there’s a collision on the field, people feel it. It rattles them.”

Concessions will be available featuring ¾ pound all-beef hot dogs on sale for $1 each along with a full bar. There will also be Todoroff’s coney sauce available for the hot dogs and drink specials.

The theatre is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with guidance posted on the entrance for both Michigan and Iowa fans to follow.

“We’ll show a bowl game, if our schedule allows,” Tucker added. “It’s been a while since we had a sporting event shown here.”

The theatre is located at 124 Mechanic Street in the heart of Jackson. Doors open at 7 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Admission is free

