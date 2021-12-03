Advertisement

Mason Public Schools to host vaccine clinic at Mason Middle School

(WILX)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ware’s Pharmacy, municipal health providers and Mason Public Schools have partnered for an upcoming COVID vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be available for community members ages 5 and older on Dec. 8 at Mason Middle School, located at 235 Temple Street.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given out from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated or get a booster dose, click here.

