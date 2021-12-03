Advertisement

Maryland Fires Basketball Coach

Wichita State head coach Mark Turgeon pauses during practice at the Verizon Center in...
Wichita State head coach Mark Turgeon pauses during practice at the Verizon Center in Washingon, Thursday, March 23, 2006. Wichita State faces George Mason in the third round of the NCAA basketball tournament Friday, March 23. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)(LAWRENCE JACKSON | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland’s basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25. The athletic department announced that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision. The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

