Maryland Fires Basketball Coach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland’s basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25. The athletic department announced that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision. The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.