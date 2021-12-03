Lawyer: Parents of Oxford school shooting suspect returning to area

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: An attorney for the parents charged in connection with the Oxford High School shooting said the suspects will return to the area to be arraigned.

Shannon Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

In a text message, Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn’t say when they would appear in court.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff’s Detectives are attempting to locate James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old suspected in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were named in warrants issued Friday charging them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said an attorney for the couple contacted Detectives this morning, saying she represented them and would make arrangement for their arrest if charges were issued.

Once the Oakland County Prosecutor had issued the warrants Friday, Sheriff’s Detectives moved to arrest the couple. The attorney contacted Detectives again to say that she had made repeated attempts to reach the couple by phone that were unsuccessful.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

The couple may be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203. Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

A Kia Seltos similar to the vehicle authorities believe the Crumbleys may be driving. (WILX 2021)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.