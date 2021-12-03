Advertisement

Lansing police seek man in connection with several retail fraud cases

Suspect seen driving a white truck
The Lansing Police Department is looking for this person in connection with several retail...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for this person in connection with several retail fraud cases.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person of interest.

According to authorities, the man is a suspect in several retail fraud cases in Lansing.

A photo of the suspect can be seen above. A photo of his vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4620.

Lansing police said this is the suspect's vehicle.
Lansing police said this is the suspect's vehicle.(WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible
Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

Latest News

CAMW
CAMW
Recycle Christmas Lights
Recycle Christmas Lights
Fireworks Glass Studios
Fireworks Glass Studios
Quality Dairy
Quality Dairy