Lansing police seek man in connection with several retail fraud cases
Suspect seen driving a white truck
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person of interest.
According to authorities, the man is a suspect in several retail fraud cases in Lansing.
A photo of the suspect can be seen above. A photo of his vehicle can be seen below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4620.
