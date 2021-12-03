Lansing police seek man in connection with several retail fraud cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person of interest.

According to authorities, the man is a suspect in several retail fraud cases in Lansing.

A photo of the suspect can be seen above. A photo of his vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4620.

Lansing police said this is the suspect's vehicle. (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

