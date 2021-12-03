Lake Orion High School student arrested, allegedly threatened to shoot up school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 15-year-old student of Lake Orion High School was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the school.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the student said Wednesday he would shoot up Lake Orion High School if he could get a gun. Police said the threat was made the day after the fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

Lake Orion High School is roughly six miles south of Oxford High School.

The student was one of multiple students in Michigan taken into custody after allegedly making threats following the shooting at Oxford High School. More than 70 schools in Michigan saw closures due to copycat threats.

At a press conference Thursday, Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard said the FBI and Secret Service are assisting in finding those responsible for the threats.

“School districts around the state have closed because of concerns for student and staff safety. We have seen first-hand the tragic consequences when these statements turn into action,” Bouchard said. “Some may think it is a joke. It is not. Others see it as a way to get out of school or it may be a real precursor that requires us to intervene and prevent. We are aggressively investigating each of these threats and will seek to hold anyone accountable who makes such threats.”

Related: Mid-Michigan schools reviewing safety plans following fatal school shooting

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.