13-year-old in custody after threat made to Holt Jr. High School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about an online threat of gun violence at Holt Jr. High School. That same day, students at Holt High School were kept in their classrooms rather than being dismissed at the end of the day, due to yet another threat.

The information on the threat to Holt Junior High was passed on to the Detective’s Bureau and, Friday morning, a suspect was identified as a 13-year-old student of the school. Authorities said the detectives interviewed and obtained a confession from the student, who was not in school on the day of the incident.

The suspect has been taken into custody and lodged at a youth home.

Copycat threats are a problem Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard warned about at press conferences following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

“If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you,” Bouchard said. “It is ridiculous you’re inflaming the fears and passion of parents, teachers and the community in the midst of a real tragedy.”

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office worked with Holt Schools administration to increase security at both the Jr. High School and High School on Friday as an added precaution. They are asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of making threats of violence.

“In addition we always ask that if you see something please say something,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

