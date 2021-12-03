Advertisement

Henry Ford Health System doctors urge vaccinations as COVID cases surge

More than 200,000 active COVID cases in the state
By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders at Henry Ford Health System address the recent spike in hospitalizations Friday.

Doctors said hospitalization rates are approaching the same level as they were in Dec. 2020, despite the availability of COVID vaccines.

The state of Michigan reported 18,443 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 277 coronavirus-related deaths Friday, an average of 9,222 daily cases.

As of Dec. 3, 2021, there are 1,336,566 confirmed COVID cases in Michigan and 24,367 deaths.

Doctors are urging residents to get vaccinated to help themselves and healthcare workers struggling to keep up with the workload they’re facing.

Related: Mason Public Schools to host vaccine clinic at Mason Middle School

The federal government has granted assistance to three Michigan hospitals to assist staff.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 87% of COVID patients in intensive care units in Michigan are unvaccinated and 88% of people on ventilators are unvaccinated.

The most concerning statistic is the rising positive test rates hospitals are seeing.

”Our test positivity rate as of this morning was 19.2%. This rate has hovered in the high teens and low 20s since mid-November,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah. “If we compare it to where we were in the summer, we were in the low single digits -- one to two percent. This is a significant increase from where we were earlier in the summer.”

Henry Ford Health System officials said as new variants continue to emerge, it’s important to keep taking steps to keep yourself safe -- washing your hands, sanitizing common areas, wearing a mask and staying home if you feel ill.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible
Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

Latest News

Henry Ford doctors urge vaccinations
Oakland County Sheriff's Department
Lake Orion High School student charged with misdemeanor, allegedly threatened to shoot up school
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Michigan students face potential charges for false school threats
Michigan students face potential charges for false school threats