Henry Ford Health System doctors urge vaccinations as COVID cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders at Henry Ford Health System address the recent spike in hospitalizations Friday.

Doctors said hospitalization rates are approaching the same level as they were in Dec. 2020, despite the availability of COVID vaccines.

The state of Michigan reported 18,443 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 277 coronavirus-related deaths Friday, an average of 9,222 daily cases.

As of Dec. 3, 2021, there are 1,336,566 confirmed COVID cases in Michigan and 24,367 deaths.

Doctors are urging residents to get vaccinated to help themselves and healthcare workers struggling to keep up with the workload they’re facing.

The federal government has granted assistance to three Michigan hospitals to assist staff.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 87% of COVID patients in intensive care units in Michigan are unvaccinated and 88% of people on ventilators are unvaccinated.

The most concerning statistic is the rising positive test rates hospitals are seeing.

”Our test positivity rate as of this morning was 19.2%. This rate has hovered in the high teens and low 20s since mid-November,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah. “If we compare it to where we were in the summer, we were in the low single digits -- one to two percent. This is a significant increase from where we were earlier in the summer.”

Henry Ford Health System officials said as new variants continue to emerge, it’s important to keep taking steps to keep yourself safe -- washing your hands, sanitizing common areas, wearing a mask and staying home if you feel ill.

