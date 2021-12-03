Advertisement

Giants Won’t Have Jones Sunday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius...
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after throwing during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Sneed was charged with roughing the passer on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will start for the Giants. He replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas on Oct. 10. Jones has started every game this season.

