Free portrait event returns to Lansing area

Help-Portrait provides free, professional family photographs to those in need.
Photographers from across the area are coming together this weekend to take free family portraits for anyone who can’t afford a professional photoshoot.(KSWO)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College announced the return of the Help-Portrait event to the Greater Lansing area in the Gannon Commons.

The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, so registration is highly encouraged.

Help-Portrait is a global movement of photographers and volunteers giving back through free family photography.

“Help-Portrait is about giving the pictures, not taking them,” the organization says. “These portraits aren’t for a portfolio, website, or sale. It’s about giving people who otherwise couldn’t afford photography, a chance to capture a moment, a memory…and a whole lot more.”

All families will receive a professional photo session, printed photo, and a thumb drive with their digital images. There will be no copyright statement for use of the photo.

“LCC is delighted to bring Help-Portrait back to Lansing,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “Our amazing photography faculty, students, and volunteers are proud to participate in this touching International event.”

The sessions will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 on the first floor of Gannon Commons in the Gannon Building located at 411 N. Grand River Ave. in Lansing.

Visit Help-Portrait to learn more and register.

