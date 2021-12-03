Flint student arrested, allegedly threatened to shoot up school “like Oxford”

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four and wounded many others, a student in Flint has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up her school “like Oxford.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, an assistant principal at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy was alerted to the incident and made a report to the Flint police. Investigation revealed that the student was on a school bus going to school in the morning when she recorded a video in a rap-style message which included threats of shooting up the school “like Oxford.”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged the 17-year-old student with one false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. The student is being charged as a juvenile, though each charge is potentially a 20-year felony.

“My message to our community has been loud and clear over the year whenever we have had instances of so-called ‘copycat threats’ following a school shooting or other mass shooting incidents around the country,” Prosecutor Leyton said. “That message is that it is not a joke, it is a crime and it will be treated as such.”

When the student was arrested at school she was found not to have any weapons in her possession.

