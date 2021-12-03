Advertisement

Flint student arrested, allegedly threatened to shoot up school “like Oxford”

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four and wounded many others, a student in Flint has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up her school “like Oxford.”

Related: Parents of teen suspect charged in Oxford High School shooting

According to the prosecutor’s office, an assistant principal at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy was alerted to the incident and made a report to the Flint police. Investigation revealed that the student was on a school bus going to school in the morning when she recorded a video in a rap-style message which included threats of shooting up the school “like Oxford.”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged the 17-year-old student with one false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. The student is being charged as a juvenile, though each charge is potentially a 20-year felony.

“My message to our community has been loud and clear over the year whenever we have had instances of so-called ‘copycat threats’ following a school shooting or other mass shooting incidents around the country,” Prosecutor Leyton said. “That message is that it is not a joke, it is a crime and it will be treated as such.”

When the student was arrested at school she was found not to have any weapons in her possession.

