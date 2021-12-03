Fireworks Glass Studios has many unique holiday gifts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a unique gift this holiday season, head to Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston and check out their whimsical Winter Wonderland. From one-of-a-kind trees, to adorable snowmen, you’ll find the perfect gift for that special someone on your list.

Plus, be sure to check out the stunning pieces in the Gifts of Distinction collection at Fireworks Glass Studios. They also have holiday glitter ornaments, glowing ornaments, wine stoppers and more.

