Advertisement

Fireworks Glass Studios has many unique holiday gifts

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a unique gift this holiday season, head to Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston and check out their whimsical Winter Wonderland. From one-of-a-kind trees, to adorable snowmen, you’ll find the perfect gift for that special someone on your list.

Plus, be sure to check out the stunning pieces in the Gifts of Distinction collection at Fireworks Glass Studios. They also have holiday glitter ornaments, glowing ornaments, wine stoppers and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible
Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

Latest News

Quality Dairy: eggnog pancakes
How to use eggnog in a breakfast favorite
CAMW! Refugee services in the area
Finding out about all the resources available for refugees
holiday lights
East Lansing collecting broken/unwanted holiday lights to recycle
Salvation Army Azzi Jewelers
Ringing The Bells with The Salvation Army at Azzi Jewelers