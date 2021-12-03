Advertisement

Finding out about all the resources available for refugees

By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are a lot of resources available for refugees to help them get established in the area.

Capital Area Michigan Works! and St. Vincent Catholic Charities share what those resources look like and how to get in touch.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Police respond to threat at Holt High School
Making an idle threat is punishable by a year in jail, while actual threats carry a 10-year...
More than 70 Michigan schools close Thursday due to threats
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible
Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

Latest News

Quality Dairy: eggnog pancakes
How to use eggnog in a breakfast favorite
Fireworks Glass Studios
Fireworks Glass Studios has many unique holiday gifts
holiday lights
East Lansing collecting broken/unwanted holiday lights to recycle
Salvation Army Azzi Jewelers
Ringing The Bells with The Salvation Army at Azzi Jewelers