Chiefs Missing Two Key Players

-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos, raising the possibility former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fenton, the NFL’s top-rated cornerback according to some grading services, would miss the game with the knee he strained two weeks ago against Dallas. Niang has been dealing with a rib injury. Long spent last season in retirement then returned this spring, only to fracture a bone in his knee during a workout in June.

