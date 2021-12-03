Advertisement

Chiefs Missing Two Key Players

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate late in the second half of an NFL football game...
Members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos, raising the possibility former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fenton, the NFL’s top-rated cornerback according to some grading services, would miss the game with the knee he strained two weeks ago against Dallas. Niang has been dealing with a rib injury. Long spent last season in retirement then returned this spring, only to fracture a bone in his knee during a workout in June.

