‘Beyond negligent’ -- Charges against Oxford High School suspected shooter’s parents possible

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - At a press conference Thursday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office will decide if charges will be filed against the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley is accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people. He was charged as an adult Wednesday with one charge of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

The gun used in the shooting was purchased by Crumbley’s father four days before the shooting.

McDonald said the gun was “freely available” to the teenager and the parent’s actions went “far beyond negligence.” She said potential charges against Crumbley’s parents could be filed Friday.

