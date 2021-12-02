‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the four students killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

16-year-old Tate Myre, died in a patrol car while Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were taking him to the hospital

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

17-year-old Justin Shilling

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the following ages and conditions of the seven wounded:

A 14-year-old boy was discharged Wednesday afternoon from McLaren Oakland Hospital. He had been shot in the jaw and hand.

A 17-year-old girl at McLaren Oakland Hospital is expected to survive after being shot in the neck.

A 14-year-old girl was initially in critical condition after being shot in the chest and neck. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where she had to go on a ventilator after surgery. She has since improved and is expected to survive.

A 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the chest is in critical condition at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac.

A 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg was discharged Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the hip was discharged Tuesday.

The 47-year-old teacher who had been shot in the shoulder was discharged Tuesday from McLaren Lapeer Hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday evening to provide details on Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard was joined by County Executive David Coulter and Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Students were evacuated and nearby schools went into lockdown. Bouchard said deputies were at the school and the suspected shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call.

The Sheriff’s Office said about 300 law enforcement officers responded to the scene.

According to authorities, 11 people were shot in the incident -- 10 students between the ages of 14 and 17 and a 47-year-old teacher.

Authorities said counseling will be provided to school students, staff and deputies.

The suspected shooter was described as a 15-year-old boy who went to the school. Bouchard said he was found carrying a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and was taken into custody without resistance.

Bouchard said the gun still had seven bullets loaded when he was taken into custody. He said the family had hired a lawyer and the Oxford High School sophomore has not spoken.

He is expected to be charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Bouchard said the teen is housed at an Oakland County juvenile center and is under suicide watch.

The gun, Bouchard said, had been purchased four days before the shooting by the teen’s father.

Slotkin said fellow members of U.S. Congress who had similar shootings in their districts reached out to her to offer advice and condolences.

Bouchard said neither the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office or the school’s police officer had been notified of any potential threats. He added that a prior threat made earlier in the month was unrelated to the school district and had no ties to the incident.

Bouchard urged residents to not believe anything shared on social media unless it came from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

