WILX is Excited to Announce a New Morning Anchor Team!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 is excited to announce a new morning anchor team launching on Monday, December 6, 2021. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells will co-anchor the #1 rated morning newscast in Mid-Michigan, News 10 Today (ComScore 3Q2021 HH 6-7am M-F) and News 10 Today at 11:00 AM.

Maureen Halliday has anchored News 10 weekend newscasts for the past two years, and as a weekday reporter, earned a reputation for developing excellent original journalism on-air and online. Maureen loves being able to connect with local community members and share their stories.

Seth Wells was a sports anchor and reporter with News 10 from 2018 until 2020. Most recently he was a sports anchor-reporter with WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids and is excited to return to WILX.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist, Darrin Rockcole completes the team, bringing viewers his First Alert forecast on News 10 Today from 4:30 AM – 7:00 AM.

David Andrews will return to evenings, co-anchoring the 90 minutes of news weekdays 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM and also the 11:00 PM newscast, alongside Ann Emmerich. “It’s been a wonderful two months of filling in on News 10 Today alongside Darrin Rockcole, but now it’s time to turn over the keys to the anchor desk to Seth and Maureen. Their shining personalities and professionalism will be a winning combination for the morning news audience!” says Andrews.

Immediately following News 10 Today is the NBC Today Show, Today 3rd Hour, Today with Hoda & Jenna then followed by News 10 Today at 11:00 AM. Wells and Halliday will share anchor responsibilities for News 10 Today at 11:00 AM joined by First Alert Meteorologists, Justin Bradford and Colton Cichoracki.

