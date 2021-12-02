Advertisement

Who Calls Plays For Giants?

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, left, scores past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel...
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, left, scores past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Joe Judge wanted to keep the Philadelphia Eagles guessing last week so he did not say who was going to call the offensive plays for the New York Giants after coordinator Jason Garrett was fired. This week there is no secrecy as the Giants prepare to face the red-hot Dolphins in Miami. Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens handled the role against the Eagles and he will do it again against the Dolphins. While the Giants were limited to 264 yards in a 13-7 win over Philadelphia, Kitchens felt the play calling went smoothly.

