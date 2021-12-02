Search for Brendan Santo continues, divers in Red Cedar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for Brendan Santo continues at Michigan State University.

Police are working to clear logs and debris in the Red Cedar River so they can keep looking for the missing teen. The search will continue Thursday with dive teams from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office searching sections of the river.

Those grounds crews were clearing areas on campus to try to make it easier to search.

Santo disappeared on Friday, Oct. 29, just hours before the MSU football game versus Michigan. Police have not found any of his personal property.

They are consulting with experts about damming parts of the river, to help search through the debris-filled riverbed. Now experts from the state are saying damming the entire river is not possible but they may be damming part of it that the dive teams are looking to check.

MSU is expected to launch a new public safety app on Dec. 14. The school’s police chief will meet with an advisory board on Thursday to test that app.

