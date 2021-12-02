Ringing The Bells with The Salvation Army at Azzi Jewelers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ today at Azzi Jewelers on East Saginaw Street, ringing the bells with The Salvation Army. Thank you so much to everyone who made a donation!

Stay tuned because we’ll have more chances for you to stop by and join us at various locations over the next few weeks. Also, you can always make a donation online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.