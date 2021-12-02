Advertisement

Police respond to threat at Holt High School

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec....
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a potential threat at Holt High School on Dec. 2, 2021.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded Thursday to a threat at Holt High School.

The threat was discovered only days after the mass shooting Oxford High School that left four dead and seven injured.

News 10 spoke with an officer who confirmed a threat was made, although they did not disclose specifics. The school district posted on social media that the threat was found in a bathroom at Holt High School late in the afternoon.

The school briefly had the students on lockdown to determine if it was safe to dismiss them. This delayed their dismissal while police confirmed that the situation was safe.

After receiving the all clear from police, Holt High School dismissed its students at around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting
Police confirmed nine people were shot, four fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
Suspect identified, charges announced in Oxford High School shooting
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Jimmy Tyrone Henry
Second suspect identified, arrested in Lansing shooting

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 12/2/2021 PM
Stranger Sessions
Local photographer offering blind date photo shoots
Michigan Senate approves $3.3B water infrastructure bill
Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.
Third hospital gets federal staffing help amid COVID-19 surge