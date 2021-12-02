Police respond to threat at Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded Thursday to a threat at Holt High School.

The threat was discovered only days after the mass shooting Oxford High School that left four dead and seven injured.

News 10 spoke with an officer who confirmed a threat was made, although they did not disclose specifics. The school district posted on social media that the threat was found in a bathroom at Holt High School late in the afternoon.

The school briefly had the students on lockdown to determine if it was safe to dismiss them. This delayed their dismissal while police confirmed that the situation was safe.

After receiving the all clear from police, Holt High School dismissed its students at around 3 p.m.

