NHL Goalie Trade

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres addressed their depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The move became necessary when goaltender Dustin Tokarski was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to join the Sabres for their game at Florida. The Blackhawks acquired future considerations for Subban, who had a 2-2-1 record and 3.38 goals-against average in five AHL games this season. The Sabres were already without starter Craig Anderson, who has missed 12 games with an upper-body injury.

