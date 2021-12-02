Advertisement

NFL Suspends Seveal Players

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.

