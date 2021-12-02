Mid-Michigan schools reviewing safety plans following fatal school shooting

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police said students at Oxford High School did exactly what they were trained to do in an active shooter situation.

Now schools across Michigan are looking at their safety plans to see what needs to be improved.

“I wish we didn’t have to think about these things,” said Mandy Stewart, Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent

Video from inside Oxford High School showed students trust their gut and climb out the window after someone outside the classroom in the hallway claimed it was safe for them to open the door.

“Because we know that is a way to get into a classroom where potentially more people could be hurt,” said Stewart.

Charlotte Public Schools doesn’t use the same active shooter drill as Oxford, but it is similar.

It focuses on isolating students, preparing to fight back if necessary and ultimately getting as far away from the threat as possible.

Stewart said the high school had a lockdown drill Monday, the day before the deadly attack at Oxford High School.

“You think back and reflect on what could we do better because we want to keep constantly improving. Scenarios change, buildings change, students change,” Stewart said. ”We definitely need to keep doing the drills reminding people what we need to do.”

Stewart said Washington Elementary was in a lockdown after students went home Wednesday because of an incident in the neighborhood. There was never a direct threat to the school.

“There’s of emotions and feelings that happen when you’re going through a drill, especially when you’re connecting it with the recent events in Oxford,” said Stewart.

Schools across Michigan are required to have two lockdown drills during the school year, but districts could chose to do more.

