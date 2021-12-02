Michigan’s minimum wage raises Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On January 1 of 2022 Michigan’s minimum wage will raise to $9.85, up 22 cents from it’s previous $9.65. The raise is part of the Improved Workforce Opportunity Act of 2018, which established an annual scheduled increase in the state minimum wage.

The law prohibits scheduled wage increases when the state’s annual average unemployment is above 8.5%, which prevented the increase in 2021. The Michigan Wage and Hour Division announced that they believe it is highly unlikely Michigan will exceed this threshold to cause another delay as occurred in 2021.

As of Jan. 1 Michigan’s minimum wage will increase to $9.87 per hour, the %85 rate for minors aged 16 and 17 increases to $8.39 an hour, tipped employees rates of pay increases to $3.75 an hour and the training wage of $4.25 an hour for newly hired employees remains unchanged.

