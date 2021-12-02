Michigan State University providing mental health resources to students processing recent violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is doing what it can to support students who may have ties to Oxford High School.

MSU vice president Vennie Gore sent a letter out to students Wednesday that said his heart is heavy and the university is prepare to support those impacted by Tuesday’s shooting that killed four students and wounded seven people.

The school said they’ve set up resources to help students process the tragedy. School officials said roughly 200 MSU students are from Oxford.

“We want to make sure that our Spartans have access to supportive resources as they are trying to take time to process these deeply tragic events,” said Dan Olsen.

Those resources for students include a crisis service line, crisis counselor services on campus and a partnership with ThrivingCampus, which aims to connect students with mental health services in the area.

More information on ThrivingCampus can be found on its official website here.

The schools Counseling And Psychiatric Services (CAPS) is available 24/7. If you need to talk to someone or are concerned about a friend, CAPS can be reached by calling 517-355-8270 and pressing 1 when prompted to speak to a counselor.

More information can be found on the CAPS website through the “Get Started” link.

MSU also shed light on its safety plan and school officials said they are taking the shooting at Oxford High School as an opportunity to look into its training and response.

The university said each of its law enforcement officers are trained in active violence incidents.

“I think we are always looking to make improvements when it comes to public safety,” Olsen said. “And so each one of these incidents -- whether it happens here locally, statewide, nationally -- it give us an opportunity to pause, to think about what other ways may we be able to better improve campus safety.”

